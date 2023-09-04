Narayanpur murder case: Two arrested

Kolkata: Two persons were arrested on Saturday night for their alleged involvement in a murder case that had taken place on Friday evening in Narayanpur. The duo, identified as Md Meeraz and Ali Hossain, was produced at the Barrackpore Court on Sunday and have been remanded to police custody for 10 days.



According to sources, on Friday evening, Harun Al Rashid of Sikharbagan area was going to a mosque when he was murdered. He was found lying on the roadside with his throat slit. Rashid was rushed to a local hospital where he was declared brought dead.

While probing, cops of Narayanpur Police Station checked the CCTV footage of the area and spotted the duo. Among them, Meeraz took the killer to the spot where Rashid was murdered and Hossain informed about the route to reach the spot along with the route escape. Police suspect that the murder was an outcome of a personal revenge. However, the duo is getting grilled to find out

the prime accused who is still evading arrest.