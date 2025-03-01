Narayana School ropes in experts for better education

Kolkata: Following its participation in the 48th Kolkata International Book Fair, Narayana School, an educational institution in South India, to promote the welfare of the students through various activities have signed contracts with renowned personalities to rope in their talents.

An issued statement said contracts were signed with danseuse Dona Ganguly, chess grandmaster Dibyendu Barua, footballer Mehtab Hossain, Mumbai’s famous music school Furtados and Gurgaon’s music school Torrins and with Radio Jockey Varun. The school plans to give hands-on training in various subjects within the curriculum. Incidentally, on behalf of Narayana School West

Bengal and Narayana International School, academic head Priyanka Mukherjee formally announced the agreement at a formal ceremony at the

Kolkata Press Club in the presence of the eminent personalities.