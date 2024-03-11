Narayan Swaroop Nigam stresses on need for integration of data analysis

Kolkata: Narayan Swaroop Nigam, state Principal Secretary, department of Health and Family Welfare stressed on the need for integration of data analysis skills into decision-making processes for adaptation across all sectors in today’s dynamic environment that has witnessed significant technological advancements of the past two decades in



the country. He identified several key areas of focus like talent development, a customer-centric approach and robust risk management strategies that are required to thrive in today’s dynamic environment while speaking at the inaugural of the conference on “Future Ready to be Future Proof” organised by CII. He also spoke about the need for corporations to cultivate a culture of innovation within their organisations.

R Dinesh, president, CII underscored the critical need to streamline the ease of doing business in a region, emphasising the importance of continuous digitalisation efforts to achieve this goal. Furthermore, he stressed on the importance of fostering the development of the MSME (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises) sector in the country. Shiv Siddhant Narayan Kaul, Chairman, CII Eastern Region, said the eastern region has emerged as the national leader in economic growth, recording an impressive annual growth rate of 8.3 per cent, significantly

outpacing other regions. However, in this era of digital transformation, industries must carefully consider the optimal balance between local and global supply chains to maximise this potential.