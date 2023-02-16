Nandini Chakravorty appointed Principal Secy of Tourism dept

Nandini Chakravorty was appointed the Principal Secretary of the state Tourism department on Wednesday.

Chakravorty's new posting comes a few days after she was relieved from her post as Principal Secretary to Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose. Trinamool Congress (TMC) state general secretary Kunal Ghosh, reacting to Chakravorty’s appointment said: “The state government has shown courtesy to the decision taken by the Governor. Raj Bhavan has dishonoured an IAS officer of her calibre by relieving her. The rest is an administrative issue between the state government and Raj Bhavan. I have nothing more to say on this.” On Tuesday evening, Bose held a meeting with Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi at Raj Bhavan. Chakravorty is an IAS officer of the 1994 batch and has served in various portfolios in the state government.Before her appointment at Raj Bhavan, she was the Principal Secretary of state Tourism department. She was appointed as Governor’s Principal Secretary soon after La Ganeshan had taken over as Bengal Governo