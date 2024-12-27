Nandigram: TMC worker found dead

Kolkata: A Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker was allegedly murdered by BJP-backed miscreants at Nandigram in East Midnapore.

According to sources, the deceased identified as Mahadeb Bishoyee of Gokulnagar in Nandigram owned a meat shop at the Satengabari area.

On Thursday morning, Bishoyee’s body having multiple injury marks was found lying inside the meat shop. Immediately the police were informed. Cops have recovered the body and sent it for autopsy.

It was learnt that Bishoyee was a TMC worker at booth 253 of Brindabanchak South.

Local TMC leadership alleged that BJP was behind the murder of their party worker.

About 15 days ago, Bishoyee was reportedly attacked by a group of miscreants. It is also alleged that Bishoyee was being pressured to join BJP.

Over the alleged murder of Bishoyee, TMC’s Nandigram Block 1 president Bappaditya Garg, reportedly, said that the deceased was an active party worker in the area. He was allegedly beaten up about 15 days ago as Bishoyee had refused to change parties despite repeated threats.

BJP, however, has denied the allegations and claimed that the murder was an outcome of an altercation in a drunken condition.

Police have already registered a murder case and started a probe. Cops are waiting for the autopsy report to ascertain the cause of death.