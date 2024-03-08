Nandigram: TMC calls attack on its workers ‘BJP’s pre-poll violence tactic’

Kolkata: Following an attack on Trinamool Congress (TMC) activists in East Midnapore’s Nandigram allegedly by BJP “goons”, TMC national spokesperson Shashi Panja said it was the usual “pre-poll violence tactic” of the saffron brigade before every election.



She said: “Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the city for the third time this month on Wednesday and is trying to revitalise his party. Soon after his visits, an attack was made on Trinamool Congress activists in East Midnapore’s Nandigram. BJP goons launched an attack on TMC activists.

They were profusely bleeding as shown on television. Earlier when the Union Home Minister (Amit Shah) came here for a rally, a bust of Iswar Chandra Vidyasagar was vandalised by his supporters.”

Panja also alleged that Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari’s followers were behind the attack on TMC activists.

“Left with no recourse to silence voices against their ongoing oppression, @BJP4India has resorted to a familiar tactic – VIOLENCE! After the preparation meeting for #JonogorjonSabha in Maheshpur village of Nandigram-I block, @SuvenduWB’s HENCHMEN ruthlessly attacked our party workers, inflicting severe injuries. One can’t help but wonder if disrupting the Brigade rally was the hidden agenda behind PM @narendramodi’s visit!” Trinamool Congress in a post on X said.