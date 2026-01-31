Nandigram: Sebaashray concludes after serving more than 44K people

Kolkata: Sebaashray camps in East Midnapore’s Nandigram drew to a close on Saturday after providing healthcare services to 44,543 people in the past 15 days. The camps might have ended on Saturday, but it left behind a powerful imprint of service and trust, claimed the ruling party, Trinamool Congress (TMC). During this period, 28,100 people underwent medical tests while 30,229 patients received free medicines in the Nandigram camps. Around 993 patients were referred for further treatment, underscoring Sebaashray’s commitment to accessible, dignified care, said TMC leaders in Nandigram. Both Sebaashray camps in Nandigram were equipped with advanced facilities, including ICU units, enabling the immediate handling of critical cases. The footfall was so high in one camp that authorities were compelled to open an additional medicine counter, despite an existing one, to manage the rush, a TMC leader added.

“The reach of Sebaashray extended far beyond Nandigram. Patients travelled from neighbouring constituencies, cutting across religion, caste and community, to access the same quality of treatment, medicines and consultations. The camps reflected MP Abhishek Banerjee’s belief that healthcare is a fundamental right, not a political favour, and must transcend all social and electoral boundaries,” party leaders said. Under Abhishek Banerjee’s leadership, Sebaashray emerged not just as a medical camp but as a symbol of trust and consistency. “The response from the people was overwhelming, so much so that local MLA and Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari attempted to replicate the model through parallel health camps. However, the contrast was stark,” TMC leaders claimed. Eight-year-old Aarohi Das, suffering from the rare Dandy-Walker syndrome, was examined and referred to a private hospital in Kolkata. An 11-year-old girl battling thalassemia received urgent care and later underwent surgery at NRS Hospital following MP Abhishek Banerjee’s intervention.