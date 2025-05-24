Nandigram: Man hacked to death

Kolkata: A man was hacked to death in Nandigram of East Midnapore on Thursday night.

According to sources the deceased identified as Ashish Guria, aged about 45 years, was a businessman by profession.

He had reportedly given money to a youth who had deposited a ring claiming that it was made out of gold. When the business tried to find out the price of the ring, he came to know that it was a fake one. An altercation took place between Guria and the suspect over the issue.

The family members of the deceased informed that when Guria did not return home by midnight, they started searching for him.

After a few moments, Guria was found lying unconscious in front of his shop. He was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.

It has been learnt that there were multiple stab injuries. The cause of the death is suspected to be excessive bleeding.

The father of the deceased reportedly told the cops that a person identified as Raju had taken money from his son by keeping the ring as guarantee.

After the ring was found to be a fake one, Guria had demanded his money from Raju which led to a dispute. Police have registered a murder case and started a probe.