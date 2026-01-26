Nandigram Co-op polls: Big win for TMC at Suvendu’s turf

Kolkata: After Trinamool Congress (TMC) on January 18 swept all 12 seats in the election to the Amdabad Samabay Krishi Unnayan Samity Ltd under Ambadab 1 Gram Panchayat, dealing a clean defeat to BJP and the Left front, the ruling party in a gap of seven days again won a cooperative elections in Nandigram, said to be Opposition Leader Suvendu Adhikari’s turf.



The ruling party claimed that its national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee’s brainchild ‘Sebaashray’—the health camp that was held in Nandigram, also—is turning out to be a game-changer even in a Constituency that belongs to the Opposition leader.

The ruling party said consecutive victories reflect “pent-up” frustration of the people in Nandigram. “The bubble has burst. The “Loot–Jhooth” empire of Adhikari Pvt. Ltd. is collapsing like a house of cards.

The fake bravado of “1,956 Adhikari” has been reduced to dust. This victory reflects the pent-up frustration of the people of Nandigram, who were duped, deceived, manipulated, exploited, betrayed, and abandoned by the “feku” they once elected to serve them,” Trinamool Congress wrote on X.

TMC won Ranipur Samabay Samiti, defeating BJP by nine seats. “...People have realised who stands with them and who stands against them. This is just the beginning.

Aage aage dekho hota hai kya!” TMC added.