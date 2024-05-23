Nandigram: BJP men create ruckus

Kolkata: BJP leaders and workers created a ruckus and several huts were set on fire on Thursday after an elderly woman who was the mother of a local saffron party leader was murdered by a group of miscreants in Nandigram.

Meanwhile, reportedly, it was alleged that Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari reached Nandigram Police Station and threatened the IC of dire consequences over

the incident. According to sources, on Wednesday night a local BJP leader of Nandigram identified as Sanjay Aari of Sonachura was reportedly called by some of his party members who were guarding the area at Manasa bazar.

After quite a few moments Sanjay’s mother Rathibala Aari went out to look for her son. When she reached the Manasa bazar area she found that a clash had broken out. Seeing Rathibala, suddenly the miscreants attacked her as well. Though Sanjay tried to save his mother,

he failed. Over the incident, BJP workers since Thursday morning started vandalising the shops in the area and set some of those on fire.

Also, BJP workers put up blockades on roads in at least 13 places. Despite the police requesting the saffron party workers to leave, none bothered. Later, cops along with the Rapid Action Force (RAF) led by senior police officers resorted to lathi charge and chased away the protestors. Though BJP is alleging that Trinamool Congress-backed goons are behind the murder, local TMC leadership alleged that the unfortunate incident had taken place over an infighting within the BJP.