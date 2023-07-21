Nandigram: 3 arrested, including village police

Kolkata: Following Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s prod, East Midnapore police arrested three persons, including a village police, who were involved in the post-poll violence in Nandigram.



Banerjee on Wednesday met the injured victims at SSKM Hospital. These injured patients narrated the incidents to her and how the BJP had carried out atrocities on Trinamool Congress supporters. Police have arrested the younger brother of main accused Sanjay Guria. Nandigram police arrested two others as well in connection to the violence.

The Chief Minister met her party supporters who were injured during the Panchayat polls or during the post-poll violence. After meeting the injured party workers, she said that BJP couldn’t defeat Trinamool electorally, hence resorted to violence and thrashed the party workers. She also reminded that the maximum number of casualties were from Trinamool Congress.

Around 14 injured Trinamool Congress workers were admitted to the Trauma Care Unit of the SSKM after they fell victim to post-poll violence. Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee met all the injured victims at SSKM a few days ago and inquired about their health. Many of them narrated the incident where they were attacked by BJP-backed goons.