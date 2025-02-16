Nandigram: 2 labourers killed while cleaning septic tank

Kolkata: Two labourers were killed and two others are critical after inhaling toxic gas while cleaning a septic tank in Nandigram on Sunday morning.

According to sources, a resident of Vecutia village in Nandigram had hired a few labourers to clean the septic tank of his house. On Sunday morning, the labourers climbed down to the septic tank without any precautionary measures.

One of the labourers identified as Mrityunjoy Jana suddenly fell ill inside the septic tank after inhaling toxic gas.

Another person identified as Manas Giri who is the relative of the house owners also fell ill after inhaling the toxic gas.

They were rushed to Nandigram Super Speciality Hospital where they were declared brought dead. The other two labourers who had fallen ill have been admitted at the same hospital.