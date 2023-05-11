Nandigram: 1 dead, 20 hurt in road mishap; CM speaks to DM

At least one person was killed and about 20 were injured after a trekker collided head on with a bus at Nandigram on Wednesday afternoon.

Another bus that was moving behind the trekker rammed behind the trekker as well. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called the DM of East Midnapore and took stock of the situation. She also called the TMC district president and asked to ensure that the injured passengers get necessary treatment.

According to sources, around 1:30 pm on Wednesday a bus was moving towards Nandigram from Chandipur.

At the same time a trekker was coming from the opposite direction.

It is alleged that the driver of the bus tried to overtake a toto that was moving in the same direction in front of him and while trying to do so, it came on the wrong side of the road and collided head on with the trekker at the Thakurchak area of Nandigram.

Another bus that was coming from Nadigram’s direction rammed behind the trekker after losing control.

Local people initially started rescuing the passengers of the trekker. But they failed to rescue the driver who got stuck between the steering and the seat.

Police rescued him by cutting the vehicle body using a gas cutter.

The injured persons were rushed to Tamluk Hospital and two other hospitals in the district. One of them was later shifted to SSKM Hospital for better treatment.