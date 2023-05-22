Nandan to host two-day Peruvian film festival, four flicks to be screened

kolkata: A two-day Peruvian film festival is all set to start from Monday at Nandan. Four Peruvian films will be screened at the film fest, which has been organised by the Embassy of Peru in India, and Federation of Film Societies of India (FFSI) of the eastern region to celebrate 60 years of diplomatic relations between Peru and India.



On Monday, Javier Paulinich, Ambassador of Peru, will inaugurate the fest along with Premendra Mazumder, vice president, FFSI, at Nandan.

The inaugural film is director Ani Alva’s Peruvian comedy, ‘Don’t Call Me Spinster’ (2018). The film narrates the journey of a thirty-something-single businesswoman Patricia who is of the belief that her boyfriend will propose to her. However, he ends up asking for a “break” in the relationship. On Monday at 6.50 pm, film buffs can enjoy a detailed narrative of pre-Columbian civilization, the Nasca through Thierry Ragobert’s 1999 documentary, ‘Peru’s City of Ghosts’. On Tuesday, don’t miss the Peruvian drama ‘Deliciosa Fruta Seca’ directed by Ana Caridad Sanchez which highlights a woman’s conquest of freedom. At 5 pm, explore the Inca Empire with director Paul MM Cooper’s Cities in the Cloud, which is a part of the Fall of Civilization series. All the films will be screened at Nandan III.

“The film buffs of Kolkata have always shown interest towards the films and culture of Latin American countries. So, we decided to hold a Peruvian film fest,” said Samiran Biswas, regional secretary, FFSI, Kolkata.

FFSI, the umbrella body of film-screening societies in India, holds film fests, seminars and film appreciation courses all through the year. Soon, FFSI Kolkata will hold the South Asian short and documentary fest. Come May 29 and a film appreciation course will start at Max Mueller Bhavan Kolkata.