Names missing from voter list: Elderly dies of shock

Kolkata: Tension gripped parts of North 24-Parganas on Saturday after hundreds of residents staged protests alleging wrongful deletion of their names from the electoral roll. Demonstrations were reported from Chappapukur in Basirhat-II block, where voters from multiple booths claimed that despite submitting necessary documents, their names were excluded from the revised list.



According to locals, as many as 808 voters from two booths were left out. In several families, multiple members found their names missing, ranging from four to even eight individuals in a single household. Protesters demanded immediate rectification, alleging administrative lapses and irregularities in the revision process.

Amid the unrest, a tragic incident was reported from Swarupnagar. A 95-year-old man, Sheikh Arman Ali, reportedly died after learning that his name had been deleted from the voter list.

Family members claimed that he was deeply distressed upon discovering the omission and suffered a fatal heart attack shortly thereafter. He had previously voted in elections and was awaiting the upcoming polls.

Residents have urged authorities to restore the deleted names without delay, warning that continued discrepancies could undermine confidence in the electoral process.