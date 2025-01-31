Name of BJP leader’s husband in housing list triggers row in Manikchak

Malda: A controversy has erupted in Nazirpur Gram Panchayat area of Manikchak after the name of the husband of local BJP Upa Pradhan Priyanka Mondal appeared in the list of beneficiaries of the state’s housing scheme despite the fact that he owns a concrete house.

The allegations have led to an investigation initiated by block administrative officials.

Priyanka Mondal’s husband Krishna Mondal has also reportedly received the first instalment of Rs 60,000 under the scheme. This has raised eyebrows, as he is said to have a permanent concrete house. Opponents have accused Krishna Mondal of using his wife’s political influence to secure a place in the housing list.

However, Krishna Mondal has denied these allegations. He claimed that the house in question belongs to his mother, not him, and insisted that he does not own any property.

“Now, I am living separately from my wife and building my own house on land in my name. The entire controversy is baseless and fabricated by the Opposition parties to defame my wife politically,” he stated.