Name alternative facilities for Mallick’s treatment: Cal HC to Command Hospital

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Thursday directed the Command Hospital, Alipore to treat and check the health conditions of Jyotipriya Mallick for two more occasions till an alternative hospital is fixed for his check up and treatment.



This comes after the Command Hospital authorities appealed before the High Court to fix an alternative hospital for Mallick’s treatment as they are facing difficulties due to entry of civilians in the hospital which is dedicated for the personnel of the Indian Armed Forces.

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) mentioned in the court that they have taken up the matter with the Secretary, Defense and will come up with a solution at the earliest.

Justice Amrita Sinha directed the Command Hospital to provide names of alternative medical establishments where similar types of treatment can be provided to Mallick. The Single Bench further directed the OC of the local police station to make necessary security arrangements so that no civilian enters the hospital

premises when Mallick is brought there.