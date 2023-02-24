Namami Gange programme: Bengal to get only Rs 123 crore

Kolkata: Step-motherly attitude of the Centre has once again been reflected in the budgetary allocation for the Namami Gange Programme. The Narendra Modi government has allotted around Rs 517 crore for Uttar Pradesh and Rs 511 crore for Madhya Pradesh respectively while Bengal will receive only Rs 123 crore.



According to sources, a new infrastructure is expected to come up at Chakdaha in Nadia to check Ganga pollution. The project will be carried out under Chakdaha municipality area. Around 13 minimal liquid discharge sewage treatment plants will be installed in Chakdaha. Another sewage treatment plant is expected to come up with a capacity of 300 kilolitre per day. Funds that will be allotted by the Centre will be used for building infrastructure. A pilot project has been accepted for Bengal, which will be carried out under the supervision of the Central pollution control board.

Last year, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee held a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi where the state government had raised several points related to the erosion of the river banks.

The state demanded an overall development package relating to the infrastructure development to check erosion and pollution of the river in this region but no positive development has been taken yet by the Centre.

The Chief Minister has already accused the Centre of not clearing dues under various schemes. The Namami Gange programme was launched in June 2014. Till March 2021, the Centre allocated Rs 20,000 crore to rejuvenate River Ganga and its tributaries. The Centre even approved Namami Gange Mission-II with a budgetary outlay of Rs 22,500 crore till 2026, including projects for existing liabilities (Rs 11,225 crore) and new projects/interventions (Rs 11,275 crore).