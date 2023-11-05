Nalhati: About 40 people injured after bus collides with dumper

Kolkata: Around 40 people suffered minor injuries after a North Bengal State Transport Corporation (NBSTC) bus collided with a dumper at Nalhati in Birbhum district on Sunday. The injured people were reportedly taken to Lohapur Block Hospital.



The incident took place at around 10 am near Maheshpur village under Nalhati Police Station.

According to sources, the state bus allegedly lost control and rammed into the dumper. However, the reason behind the accident is still being investigated by the police. The bus was carrying around 50 passengers, of which 40 were injured. The locals helped in rescuing the injured.

A team from Nalhati Police Station went to the spot, seized the bus as well as the dumper involved in the accident. According to a news agency report, a few days back there was a major accident on the highway, wherein fifty people were injured.

The bus had overturned after losing control. Of the people injured in the incident, four were in critical condition. Passengers had reportedly complained that the driver was drunk. The police are investigating the reason for the repeated accidents.