Nalban murder case: One held

Kolkata: Cops of the KLC Police Station here have arrested a person in the Nalban murder case within 13 hours after recovering the body.

The accused, identified as Sanyasi Dolui, allegedly had an illicit relationship with the wife of the deceased.

According to sources, an employee of a hotel-cum-cafe, identified as Raja Mandal alias Babai (36) of Panchannagram, Nonadanga in Anandapur, was found lying dead with sharp cut injuries on his throat on the South South-West bank of Nalban Samabai Samity Veri, Nalban-I by a coconut seller on Saturday at around 8 am. Immediately, he informed the police. After sending the body for autopsy, a murder case was registered. During the probe, police questioned several people and one of them told the police about Dolui, who had confessed the murder to him. It has been learnt that Mandal had been working and staying at the hotel-cum-cafe since January this year.

While gathering more information about Mandal and Dolui, cops have come to know that the victim’s wife left him about six months ago. Also, the sleuths came to know that Dolui, who is a local resident, had a relationship with Mandal’s wife. On Friday night, around 11:30 pm, Mandal was seen leaving the hotel along with Dolui.