Nalaraja’s Fort renamed as Naranarayan Garh in Alipurduar

Alipurduar: The centuries-old fort of Nalaraja, located in the Chilapata forests under Jaldapara National Park, has officially been renamed Naranarayan Garh. The decision was taken by the Alipurduar district administration following a series of meetings at Dooars Kanya, the district administrative headquarters, on Monday.

The meeting was attended by District Magistrate R Vimala, Rajbanshi Cultural Board Chairman Banshibadan Barman, Alipurduar MLA Suman Kanjilal, historian Ananda Gopal Ghosh and several researchers. It was unanimously resolved that the historic structure should be restored to its original name, honoring Koch King Naranarayan Roy. An official board bearing the new name will soon be installed at the site.

The fort, a popular tourist destination inside the Chilapata forests, was originally built by King Naranarayan and later fortified by his brother Chila Roy during a war with Bhutan. Over time, however, the monument came to be known as Nalaraja’s Fort, eventually giving the surrounding area its name, Chilapata.

Rajbanshi Cultural Board Chairman Banshibadan Barman said: “Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had already referred the matter to the Heritage Commission. There was some debate over the fort’s name, but research confirmed it was indeed Naranarayan Garh. Over the years, people mistakenly began calling it Nalaraja’s Fort.”

Supporting the move, historian Ananda Gopal Ghosh remarked: “There is no controversy over the name. The decision was unanimous.”

Alipurduar MLA Suman Kanjilal added: “I had personally informed the Chief Minister about the matter. She has directed the Heritage Commission and the Detailed Project Report (DPR) will be prepared soon. Since the fort lies within the core zone of Jaldapara National Park, any restoration work will have to comply with Forest department regulations. Initially, the Public Works Department will carry out permissible restoration work under the Commission’s guidance.

We have already sought academic collaboration and the vice-chancellor of Alipurduar University has visited the site. If all goes well, preliminary restoration at Naranarayan Garh will begin right after Durga Puja.”