Naktala: Youth dies in mysterious circumstances

Kolkata: In a mysterious circumstance, a youth died in front of the gym where he used to go for exercise on Thursday morning in Naktala.

According to sources, the youth identified as Harsh Chowdhury (19) left his home to go to the gym. After a while, his mother left their home for morning walk. As she used to walk through the area where Harsh’s gym is located, Harsh’s mother spotted him lying unconscious. When she screamed for help, several local people gathered and rushed Harsh to M R Bangur hospital where he was reportedly declared brought dead.

Harsh’s mother reportedly claimed that her son’s legs and hands were broken. She suspected that some car might have hit him. Later, he tried to seek help and somehow crawled inside the campus where the gym is located. She also alleged that there was no blood on the spot from where Harsh was found. However, police have started an unnatural death case and started a probe. Police are waiting for the autopsy report to ascertain the cause of death.