Naihati TMC worker’s murder: 2 held from UP

Kolkata: In the murder of a TMC worker in Naihati, Barrackpore City Police has arrested the son of the prime accused along with another person from Ballia in Uttar Pradesh (UP) late on Wednesday night.

The accused duo was brought to Barrackpore on transit remand and produced at the Barrackpore court following which they were remanded to police custody for 10 days.

On January 31, afternoon, the deceased, identified as Santosh Yadav (35), was travelling in a toto. While passing through the Gouripur area of Naihati, six miscreants on two motorcycles blocked the way. Yadav was dragged out and allegedly assaulted with bricks. The assailants fled the spot. Local people took Yadav to Naihati Hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Police had arrested a man Akshay Gond, who is a relative of the prime accused Rajesh Shaw, who in turn is supposedly a follower of BJP leader Arjun Singh. After interrogation of Gond, police had arrested one Ranjit. After interrogating them, police learnt that two more accused Akash Shaw and Upen Das alias Upen Tanti had fled to UP.

Rajesh’s son Akash, and Upen were found hiding somewhere in Ballia district of UP. Late on Wednesday night both were arrested. So far four persons have been arrested. However, four more whose names are mentioned in the FIR are yet to be booked. Police reportedly learnt that earlier Yadav had threatened Shaw over some issues. The latter allegedly sent his team to kill Yadav.