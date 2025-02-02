Naihati TMC worker murder: One arrested

Kolkata: Barrackpore City Police has arrested a man in connection with the murder of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker in Naihati of North 24-Parganas late on Saturday night.

The arrested accused identified as Akshay Gond is a relative of the prime accused Rajesh Shaw who is commonly known as a blind follower of BJP leader Arjun Singh. Apart from the arrest made, several others have been detained for interrogation.

On Friday afternoon, the deceased identified as Santosh Yadav, aged about 35 years was going somewhere riding a toto. While passing through the Gouripur area of Naihati, six miscreants riding two motorcycles blocked the way. Yadav was dragged out of the toto and was assaulted. It is alleged that the miscreants thrashed Yadav using several brickbats before fleeing. Local people rushed Yadav to Naihati Hospital where he was declared brought dead.

During the probe, cops reportedly came to know that earlier Yadav had threatened Shawarma over some issues but Shaw allegedly sent his team to kill Yadav. According to the new Commissioner of Police (CP), Barrackpore, Ajay Thakur who took over the charge on Saturday night said that eight persons have been named in the FIR. However, the motive is yet to be found out as the mastermind has not been arrested.