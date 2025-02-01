Naihati: TMC leader assaulted to dead

Kolkata: A Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker was allegedly thrashed and shot dead by a group of miscreants on Friday afternoon at Naihati in North 24-Parganas.

After the murder, the office of the BJP leader Arjun Singh was vandalised as a section of people, including the Naihati MLA Sanat Bhowmik, alleged that BJP was responsible for the murder. Commissioner of Police (CP), Barrackpore, Alok Rajoria, however, said that no shootout had taken place.

According to sources, on Friday afternoon, the Trinamool worker identified as Santosh Yadav, aged about 35 years was going somewhere riding a toto.

While passing through the Gouripur area of Naihati, six miscreants riding two motorcycles blocked the way. Yadav was dragged out of the toto and was assaulted. It is alleged that the miscreants thrashed Yadav using several brickbats before fleeing. Local people rushed Yadav to Naihati Hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Though a section of people are claiming that Yadav was also shot, CP, Barrackpore has denied the allegation of shootout.While talking to the media persons, Rajoria said: “The motive is not yet clear as the investigation is in its early stage. The exact motive can be found after a detailed investigation. As of now, it was learnt that there was a personal problem. We have checked the CCTV footage and a few miscreants are already identified.”