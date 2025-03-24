Naihati: Several residents of Rajendranagar fall ill after ammonia gas leakage from ice factory

Kolkata: Several residents of Rajendranagar in Naihati fell sick after ammonia gas leakage from an ice factory late on Sunday night.

The situation was brought under control in the afternoon after almost 14 hours of relentless efforts by the fire fighters.

According to sources, late on Sunday night, residents of Rajendranagar area suddenly felt uncomfortable due to an acrid smell coming from outside. When they came out to find out the source of the smell, the residents found that the smell was coming from the ice factory located in the area. Immediately police were informed. Cops subsequently called in the fire brigade. After checking inside the factory, fire fighters spotted a leakage in the ammonia gas and tank inside the factory.

As people were feeling uncomfortable, the residents were taken to a safe place. The firefighters throughout the night tried to stop the leakage but failed. On Monday afternoon, the leakage was stopped and the situation was brought under control. The residents were then allowed to return home. The documents related to the permission to run such a factory will be checked by the appropriate authority soon.