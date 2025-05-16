Naihati: Minor boy assaulted to death for collecting mangoes, 1 held

Kolkata: A minor boy was assaulted to death while collecting mangoes from an orchard in Naihati of North 24-Parganas on Thursday evening.

Police have arrested the accused owner of the orchard and started a murder case.

According to sources, the deceased boy, along with a few of his friends, was returning home after attending an invitation. While walking along the road in the Shibdaspur area, they spotted several mangoes lying on the ground which had fallen earlier. Seeing the mangoes, the boys entered the orchard and started collecting them. When the boys were busy collecting the mangoes, suddenly the security guard of the orchard, identified as Furad Mondal alias Farhad, chased them.

Though the others somehow managed to escape, the deceased was caught by Mondal. It is alleged that the security guard assaulted the boy badly. Meanwhile, local residents came to know about the incident from the friends of the deceased and went to the orchard where they saw the boy lying unconscious. He was rushed to Naihati State General Hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

Later, police arrested Mondal. Over the issue, agitated people allegedly vandalised Mondal’s house. On Friday morning, a blockade was put up on Kalyani Expressway. Several people demonstrated in front of the Shibdaspur Police Station, demanding punishment for Mondal.