Nagpur oranges flood markets in Malda as Darjeeling supply delays

Malda: Winter in Bengal is synonymous with the sweet, tangy flavour of Darjeeling oranges. But this year, the much-awaited hill produce is yet to arrive in Malda’s markets. Usually, Darjeeling oranges reach the district between December 15 and February 15, remaining available for nearly two months. With weeks still to go, eager consumers are turning to their next best option—Nagpur oranges, which are currently dominating stalls across the city.

Despite the relatively high price—Rs 80 to Rs 100 per kilogram—buyers are showing no hesitation. Fruit sellers say that sales remain strong from early morning till late evening, as customers look to satisfy their seasonal cravings. However, many are unknowingly purchasing Nagpur oranges believing them to be the more coveted Darjeeling variety.

Fruit traders admit the confusion is common, but deny misleading customers. “We do not cheat buyers. We clearly tell them these are Nagpur oranges, not from Darjeeling,” said Ujjal Das, a member of the Malda Fruit Sellers’ Association. “Darjeeling oranges are hugely popular here. But until they arrive, Nagpur oranges will continue to dominate the market.”

The main wholesale fruit hub in Malda is located near Rabindra Bhavan, within the premises of the English Bazar Regulated Market Committee. From this busy centre, oranges and other seasonal fruits make their way to retail sellers across various neighbourhoods. Traders there explained that Darjeeling’s supply typically reaches Malda only in mid-December. Until then, consignments from Nagpur keep the market active.

“There is still time for oranges from the hills to arrive. Every year they start coming only around mid-December. Meanwhile, wholesalers are sourcing from Nagpur to meet the demand,” said a local fruit wholesaler, Achintya Mahaldar.

Across the English Bazar municipal area—in Rabindra Avenue, Rajmahal Road, Rathbari More, Foara More and Atul Market—temporary fruit stalls have mushroomed, displaying bright piles of oranges to attract customers. Most vendors are experiencing a brisk business, thanks to early-winter enthusiasm.

Buyers, too, seem unbothered by the delay. Many claim that Nagpur oranges are a satisfying substitute until the authentic Darjeeling flavour returns. “Why worry? If we can’t get Darjeeling oranges now, Nagpur ones will do. It’s like satisfying the craving with whatever is available,” said Rahul Das, a customer at a stall at Mokdumpur. “Once the real Darjeeling oranges hit the market, we’ll buy those too.”

As Malda waits for its favourite winter fruit, Nagpur oranges continue to rule the markets—bright, juicy and filling the seasonal void till the hills send their harvest down.