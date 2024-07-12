Nagerbazar fire: 20 engines pressed into action; none hurt

Kolkata: A major fire broke out at a godown full of goods worth about crores of rupees near Sarojini Naidu College in Nagerbazar in the wee hours of Friday triggering panic among the local people.



The fire was controlled after almost nine hours with the help of 20 fire tenders. Fortunately, there were no injuries reported from the blaze.

Sources said the godown located on roughly two bigha land near the Sarojini Naidu College in the Mall Road area beside Jessore Road housed products of several companies.

The companies have their designated places inside the large godown where goods are kept before delivering those to markets.

Around 3 am on Friday, a fire broke out inside the said godown which reportedly spread to a few adjacent factories. Within a few moments, the godown was gutted.

Local residents reportedly claimed that they heard several explosions from the gutted godown. It is suspected that the air conditioning machines stored inside exploded.

Initially, five fire tenders were pressed into action but later 15 more were called in.

Due to the inflammable materials stored inside the godown, firefighters faced immense trouble while dousing the flames when a portion of the metal shed of the godown collapsed. Later, a bulldozer was brought and the portion was removed.

State Fire and Emergency Services minister, Sujit Bose went to the spot and took stock of the situation.

He reportedly said that an enquiry would be done regarding the fire incident. It is alleged that there was no fire-fighting system installed in the godown.