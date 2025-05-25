Nadia’s Kaliganj Assembly seat set for bypolls on June 19

Kolkata: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday declared the by-election date in five constituencies across the country, including Kaliganj in Bengal.

The Kaliganj Assembly Constituency in Nadia district will go for polls on Thursday, June 19 and the counting of votes will take place on June 23. The seat fell vacant after the death of Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Nasiruddin Ahmed in February. Popularly known as ‘Laal’, Ahmed died of cardiac arrest. He was a lawyer and a social worker.

Ahmed was first elected as a party MLA in 2011. In 2016, he was defeated by Sheikh Hasanuzzaman who contested as an ally candidate of CPM-Congress. Hasan, however, defected to TMC. In the 2021 assembly elections, Ahmed contested with TMC’s ticket and won for the second time.

As notified by the ECI, the last date for filing nominations will be June 2 and the scrutiny of nominations will be held on June 3. The last date for the withdrawal of candidatures will be June 5. The total number of electors in Kaliganj Assembly Constituency in Nadia stands at 252670 with 130363 males and 122303 female electors as per the final electoral roll of the constituency published on May 5 following special summary revision. There are 2382 disabled voters and four transgenders.

The number of polling stations has been rationalised to 309 for improving accessibility and enabling a more convenient voting experience for all citizens. The EPIC coverage is at 100 per cent.

Kadi and Visavadar in Gujarat, Nilambur in Kerala and Ludhiana West in Punjab are the other Assembly constituencies which will witness polls on the same day as that of Kaliganj.