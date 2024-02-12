Nadia: Two persons nabbed with marijuana worth about Rs 50 lakh

Kolkata: Two persons were arrested by the Special Task Force (STF) of the state police with marijuana worth about Rs 50 lakh from Nabadwip in Nadia on Sunday night.



According to STF officials, they were tipped off about a consignment of marijuana that would be coming to Nabadwip from Odisha. Acting on the tip off, cops were keeping a strict vigil near Chaitanya Setu.

At night, cops spotted a 12-wheeler truck bearing registration of Nagaland. The truck was intercepted and during the search, cops found about 447 kg marijuana kept concealed inside secret chambers of the vehicle, covered with metal sheets.

Police came to know that the consignment was being brought from Odisha and it was destined to Bongaon in North 24-Parganas. After registering a case at the Nabadwip Police Station, both the persons were arrested. They were produced at the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate’s Court in Krishnanagar and have been remanded to police custody for seven days.