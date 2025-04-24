Nadia: TMC leader’s son ‘murdered’

Kolkata: A Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader’s son was allegedly murdered in Hanskhali in Nadia on Tuesday night.

The deceased, identified as Abhijit Sarkar, was found dead inside a bush near his home on Wednesday morning. Police have recovered the body and sent it for autopsy.

It was learnt that Abhijit was the son of Ajay Sarkar who is the booth president of TMC at Chandpara area in Hanskhali. The deceased reportedly worked at a factory in Uttar Pradesh and had come to his residence recently. On Tuesday night, Abhijit received a few calls and left home after that.

Despite his family members trying to contact him, they failed to establish any contact. Late on Tuesday night, Abhijit’s family members along with their neighbours tried to look for him at all possible places but the youth remained untraced.

On Wednesday morning, Abhijit’s body was spotted in a bush covered by bamboo trees. Immediately, police were informed. Ajay reportedly alleged that his son was murdered and a conspiracy was hatched. Police have started a probe and are checking the call details. A few persons have been detained for questioning.