Nadia, Murshidabad lead Waqf property registration drive

Kolkata: The Bengal government has accelerated the registration of Waqf properties on the Centre’s new digital portal, with Nadia and Murshidabad making the most significant progress.

The government is also trying to dispel fears and confusion, clarifying that uploading property details on the portal does not mean the land will be taken over by the Centre.

According to state government sources, Nadia leads with a 92 per cent completion rate: 1,102 of its 1,199 Waqf properties have been uploaded on the ‘Umeed’ portal. Murshidabad follows with 3,471 of 4,486 properties registered, reflecting a 77.37 per cent success rate.

Malda and Howrah have completed around 40 per cent of the process, while all other districts are working on a war footing. Additional help desks have been set up at district and block levels. Officials said the state is aiming to complete 100 per cent digital registration within the Supreme Court–mandated deadline.

A Nabanna official said: “The data from Nadia and Murshidabad proves that people trust the government. We have set up help desks at district and block levels. Do not fall for rumours—complete the registration without fear. The state is fully committed to protecting people’s property.”

Bengal has around 8,000 Waqf estates and nearly 82,000 Waqf properties, most of which were earlier recorded on the Centre’s old WAMSI portal.