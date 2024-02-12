Nadia: Man hacked to death

Kolkata: A man was hacked to death by miscreants at Karimpur in Nadia on Sunday. According to sources, the victim, identified as Dulal Biswas (62) of Khanjigopalpur in Karimpur, was returning home from Kanaikhali Bazar.

When he reached near the Gopalpur Primary Health Centre, a group of miscreants attacked him and stabbed Biswas with sharp weapons and finally slit his throat and fled. Biswas was rushed to Karimpur Block Primary Health Centre where he was declared brought dead.

Police came to know that Biswas had a business of lending money against heavy interest. Biswas was earlier affiliated with CPI(M) but later joined TMC. Last year he had also contested in the Panchayat elections. However, police have not found any political angle behind the murder. It is suspected that Biswas was murdered over some issues regarding his business. A probe has been initiated.