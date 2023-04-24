Nadia: BJP leader held for posting ‘objectionable remark’ on social media against MLA

KOLKATA: A BJP leader of Tehatta in Nadia was arrested for allegedly posting objectionable comment on social media about Trinamool Congress MLA Tapas Kumar Saha and a Trinamool Congress leader Iti Sarkar.



A few days ago Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials conducted a raid at Saha’s house and office.

After the raid was over, the CBI team went to Sarkar’s house where another raid was conducted in connection with the recruitment scam case probe.

It is alleged that after the CBI officials left Sarkar’s house, local BJP leader who is also a member of the saffron party’s IT cell identified as Ratan Bhunia posted some objectionable comment on social media about Saha and Sarkar’s relation.

As soon as the post went viral, it was seen by Sarkar. Immediately, she lodged a complaint against Bhunia and he was arrested on Saturday night from South Jeetpur area.