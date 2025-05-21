Nadia: 5 dead, one critical as pvt bus collides head-on with car

Kolkata: At least five persons were killed and one is in a critical condition following a road accident at Karimpur in Nadia on Tuesday morning when a private bus collided head-on with a car.

Six persons from Murshidabad and Nadia were travelling to Digha in a car on Tuesday morning. The car was reportedly moving along the Krishnanagar-Karimpur state highway towards Krishnanagar. Around 6:35 am while the car was passing through the Mahisbathan, Kanthalia area in Karimpur, a private bus moving towards Karimpur from Krishnanagar collided head-on. The impact was so hard that the car became mangled.

The passengers and the driver got stuck inside the car. Local residents initially started the rescue operation. Later, police, along with the residents, took the six injured passengers to Karimpur rural hospital where five of them were declared brought dead.

The driver of the car was reportedly critical and shifted to Tehatta sub divisional hospital for better treatment. The driver of the bus is absconding. It is suspected that both the bus and the car were moving at a high speed and collided with each other head-on. Massive manhunt is on to nab the driver.