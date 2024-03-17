Nadia: 3 held for death of TMC leader

Kolkata: Three people have been arrested in connection with the death of a Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker at Thanapara area in Nadia.



The deceased identified as Sakib Mandal is a resident of Charmuktarpur in Nadia. It was claimed that he was a TMC worker. His family alleged that Mandal left home on Friday evening and that his body was found near his house. They further alleged that the miscreants belonged to another political party and that Mandal was murdered using sharp weapons.

According to a news agency, the weapon was recovered by the investigators and three have been arrested. Complaint has been filed against 11 people reportedly and the body has been sent for autopsy to ascertain the cause of death.

However, it remained unclear whether the alleged murder was politically motivated or due to some family dispute.