Nadia: 20-year-old woman shoots dead her 44-yr-old partner, arrested

Kalyani: According to police sources, a woman shot dead her partner in Nadia.



Aged 20 years, the woman was in a relationship with a 44-year-old man, married with four children, for the last four years.

The woman wanted to end the relationship, however the man, a resident of Jamshedpur, did not want to part ways, said sources.

On Saturday, the man came to meet her at Ganguly Para near Madanpur Railway Station.

As the fight between the two escalated, the woman allegedly shot him dead and fled the spot on her motorcycle, they said. “The woman, who is a resident of Jatrapur in Rowtari village, has confessed to committing the crime,” an officer of the Chakdaha Police Station said.