Nadia: 2 arrested with heroin worth Rs 2.5 cr

KOLKATA: The Special Task Force (STF) of the state police nabbed two drug peddlers and seized about 2.5 kg of heroin on Sunday afternoon from Ranaghat in Nadia.



The seized heroin is worth around Rs 2.5 crore. Attempts were made to smuggle the heroin to Bangladesh through one of the Indo-Bangla borders in North 24-Parganas.

According to sources, on Sunday afternoon acting on a tip-off, STF officers were keeping a strict vigil in and around the Khadaitala near Khadaitala Shisu Shikha Kendra on National Highway (NH)-34. After a few hours of vigilance, cops spotted two suspects exchanging a bag. Followed by which they were intercepted. During the search, cops found several packets of heroin weighing about 2.5 kg and about Rs 5 lakh cash.The accused persons were detained and taken to the Ranaghat Police Station where a case was registered against them. Later, they were arrested.

On May 9, STF arrested five persons and seized heroin worth more than Rs 2 crore from Belgharia Expressway. According to police half-done heroin is being procured from North East India and sent to several places in Nadia to complete the whole process. Later they are handed over to local drug racketeers.