Nadia: 15 injured as bus hits roadside tree

Kolkata: Around 15 people were injured as the bus on which they were travelling hit a roadside tree in Nadia district on Tuesday morning, police said.

The accident happened in Tehatta when the bus was heading to Krishnagar from Karimpur, they said.

The injured persons were admitted to the Tehatta Subdivision Hospital, they said. “The conditions of a few people are very critical and they are being sent to the Shaktinagar Zilla Hospital,” a police officer said.

An investigation was started to ascertain the exact cause of the accident, he said.

The bus will be examined for technical glitches, he added.