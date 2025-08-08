Nadda slams ‘assault’ on LoP Adhikari in West Bengal

KOLKATA: Union Health Minister and BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Thursday condemned the alleged attack on Leader of Opposition in West Bengal, Suvendu Adhikari, by TMC workers. On his X handle, Nadda called this attack “an attack on democracy”.

He also mentioned that this brazen assault took place in the presence of state police, a telling reflection of the complete breakdown of law and order under Mamata Banerjee’s government.

Nadda said that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee must be held accountable for lawlessness and political violence in the state.

Mamata Banerjee must be held accountable for “fostering this culture of lawlessness and political violence”, he said on X. Participants of a BJP rally aimed at highlighting crimes against women in the state were allegedly pelted with stones and shown black flags by a section of people on Wednesday. The BJP has blamed workers of the ruling Trinamool Congress for the incident.

Nadda said: “I strongly condemn the attack on West Bengal Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari’s convoy in Cooch Behar by TMC goons. What’s even more alarming is that this brazen assault took place in the presence of state police, a telling reflection of the complete breakdown of law and order under Mamata Banerjee’s government.”

This wasn’t just an attack on an elected representative but an attack on democracy itself, he said. Nadda said he spoke to Adhikari and took stock of the situation. “If the LoP in West Bengal isn’t safe, one can only imagine the plight of the common people,” he added.