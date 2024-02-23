Nabanna: Under Vehicle Scanning System installed

Kolkata Police installed the Under Vehicle Scanning System (UVSS) to ensure extra safety for the state headquarters, Nabanna.

Also, new and advanced CCTV cameras have been installed at several points inside the Nabanna compound which were not under coverage of surveillance cameras.

According to sources, after a few review meetings on the security of Nabanna, it was decided that the movement of the cars coming to the state headquarters needed to be scanned thoroughly for security reasons.

As till date no inspection used to be made under the vehicles, it was decided to add the same.

Recently, a UVSS has been installed which can take pictures of the car’s body under the car clearly even in low light. This apart, to check every vehicle thoroughly, a bollard system has also been installed at the main gate of Nabanna.

The UVSS has been installed just in front of the bollard so that the cars stop at the bollard and the UVSS scan the body under the cars.

This apart, during the security review meeting, it was observed that about 25 places inside the Nabanna compound were not covered with CCTV cameras. Accordingly, new and advanced cameras have been installed as well.