Nabanna transfers 30 WBCS officers, appoints new ADMs

Kolkata: The state secretariat Nabanna has issued a notification stating that 30 WBCS (Executive) officers have been transferred.

The development came to light on Monday morning. However, the official notification stated that the order had actually been issued on Friday, March 13, and was made public on Monday, March 16.

According to the notification issued by the Personnel and Administrative Reforms Department of Nabanna, the reshuffle includes fresh appointments to the posts of Additional District Magistrates (ADMs) in several districts.

Among those in the transfer list is Ananta Chandra Sarkar, who had been serving in the Tourism Department. He has now been appointed as ADM of North Dinajpur. Similarly, Pushpak Roy, Assistant Commissioner of the Malda Division, has been posted as ADM in the same district.

Bishnubrata Bhattacharya, who was working in the IT and Electronics Department, has been appointed ADM of Murshidabad. Meanwhile, Sudipta Das, Joint Secretary in the Panchayats and Rural Development Department, has been given the responsibility of ADM of Nadia district.

Shubhalakshmi Basu, Joint Secretary in the Tribal Development Department, has been appointed ADM of North 24-Parganas. Brijit Suchita Kujur, Joint Secretary in the Health and Family Welfare Department, has also been posted as ADM of North 24- Parganas, among others.

Apart from these postings, several officers have been brought into different state government departments as Senior Deputy Secretaries or Joint Secretaries. Among them are Deepanjan De, Koyalee Das and Pushpen Chatterjee, among others.

Sources in the state administration said the process of administrative reorganisation at various levels had been underway even before the announcement of the elections, and the notification forms part of that process.