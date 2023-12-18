Nabanna to have face recognition cameras

Kolkata: Following the security breach at the Parliament building last Wednesday, the Bengal government has decided to install face recognition cameras at all the entry gates of the state secretariat (Nabanna).



A high-level meeting on security was recently chaired by director, Security, Peeyush Pandey along with senior officials of Kolkata and state police. It has been decided that face recognition cameras will be placed at all the entry gates of the state secretariat.

The Kolkata Police has been asked to maintain strict vigilance at all the gates, especially the one meant for visitors. The identity cards of visitors coming to meet the VIPs in Nabanna will be checked. Cars in the parking lot will be under strict surveillance throughout the day. The police administration has been directed to lay special emphasis on intelligence reports and accordingly take appropriate measures.

Police sources confirmed that more teeth are also being added to the security of the New Secretariat Building, popularly known as ‘Naba Mahakaran’, that houses the city civil court and a number of important government departments. Security at Bengal Legislative Assembly will also be upgraded with installation of webcams at the gates. Visitors, including MLAs, will have to produce identity cards.

The west gate of the Assembly will be used by the visitors and the entry slips will have photographs embedded. To date, the issued visitor slips were valid for an entire day but now it will be valid for only two hours.