Nabanna open on Ram Navami, ADG to monitor; about 250 rallies in state

Kolkata: The state secretariat at Nabanna will remain open on Sunday on the day of Ram Navami and the Additional Director General (ADG) and IGP (law and order) Jawed Shamim will be guarding the police control room to ensure the celebration passess off peacefully.

Raj Bhavan on the other hand has reactivated the 24x7 ‘peace room’ with augmented manpower to take prompt action as necessary.

Around 250 processions are expected to take to the streets across the length and breadth of the state on Sunday. The top police officers will monitor the situation sitting at the control room of the state secretariat.

The police across the state have made adequate security arrangements for Ram Navami celebrations. Apart from Kolkata, a sufficient number of police will be deployed in the districts, with extra emphasis in parts of Howrah and Hooghly. The Commissioner of Police (CP), Kolkata, Manoj Kumar Verma has urged people to follow the guidelines of the High Court while taking part in the rallies and abide by the rules.

Meanwhile, the Raj Bhavan has already advised the State Government to activate the security mechanism and deploy the required number of security forces to ensure that Shri Ram Navami is observed peacefully across the State.

According to a press statement issued by Raj Bhawan, S. Bandyopadhyay, former IG, SSB, has been designated as the Chief of Task Force for the purpose.

A Rapid Action team has also been formed for speedy response. “The Mobile Raj Bhavan will be on the road from the early morning of 06.04.2025. Governor while assuring people of prompt action by the competent authorities, also appeals to everyone to ensure that the joyous occasion is observed with the dignity it deserves,” reads the statement.

Raj Bhavan PEACE ROOM No. is 033-22001641 and the Email IDs are — [email protected]/[email protected]/[email protected]