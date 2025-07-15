Nabanna march: Terminated teachers clash with police, meet Chief Secy

Kolkata: A minor scuffle broke out on Monday afternoon between the police and terminated teachers as they marched towards Nabanna, demanding the immediate publication of a certified list of ‘untainted’ teachers.

The protest, organised by several groups of ‘untainted’ terminated teachers, including the Jogya Shikshak Shikshika Adhikar Mancha (JSSAM), began from Howrah Station and proceeded along GT Road. The march was halted at the Mallick Fatak barricade, where the demonstrators launched a sit-in. Anticipating unrest, security was tightened across the Howrah City Police areas.

Iron barricades were set up at four key points, Mallick Fatak (GT Road), Ramkrishnapur Ghat (Foreshore Road), Kazipara Crossing and Santragachi Garage Junction. Over 2,000 police personnel from Howrah and adjacent commissionerates were deployed. Each location was monitored by 25 high-resolution CCTV cameras, while Rapid Action Force (RAF) units, riot-control personnel and water cannons were kept on standby.

Tensions flared when protestors were stopped at Mallick Fatak, leading to a brief scuffle with the police. Later, 18 representatives were allowed to proceed to Shibpur Police Lines for a meeting with Chief Secretary Manoj Pant. The meeting was also attended by Education Secretary Binod Kumar, Director General of Police Rajeev Kumar, Howrah Police Commissioner Praveen Kumar Tripathi and other senior

officials. However, the meeting ended without any resolution, with protestors expressing disappointment that the Chief Secretary left within ten minutes.

“We repeatedly requested him to stay and hear us out, but he walked out,” said Chinmoy Mondal of JSSAM.

Their primary demand was the immediate publication of a certified list distinguishing tainted and untainted teachers. “The Chief Secretary said the matter has been noted. But we’re asking—where is it written that the list cannot be published?” Mondal added.

Though the protestors had initially vowed to continue their sit-in indefinitely, they called it off late in the evening. “We are boycotting all indoor meetings with the government. We will return to the streets next week,” said one

protest leader.