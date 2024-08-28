Nabanna march: Four held for ‘attempt to murder...’

Kolkata: Four persons were arrested from the Howrah Railway Station area late on Monday night by the Howrah City Police for allegedly planning to create unrest, murder and attempt to murder during the march to Nabanna rally that had taken place on Tuesday.



According to sources, on Tuesday morning, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari who is also the Leader of Opposition (LoP) claimed that four student activists went missing and apprehended that they might have been picked up by the cops.

Around 8 am on Tuesday, Adhikari posted on his ‘X’ handle: “The following Student Activists who were distributing food to the volunteers, who were arriving at Howrah Station, suddenly went missing after midnight :- Subhojit Ghosh, Pulokesh Pandit, Goutam Senapati, Pritam Sarkar Neither they can be traced nor are they answering their phones. We apprehend that they may have been arrested/detained by the Mamata Police. If something happens to them Mamata Police will be held accountable. Bengal Governor Bhalla Ajay26, CP Kolkata. CP, hwhcitypolice.” After about three hours of Adhikari’s post, West Bengal Police through its social media page claimed that the four people about whom Adhikari had mentioned were arrested.The post in the ‘X’ handle of the state police read, “A certain political leader has been trying to create a false narrative about four students who have apparently been missing since last night.

The truth is, nobody is missing. The four were planning to orchestrate large-scale violence during the ‘Nabanna Abhijan’ today and were involved in a conspiracy of murder and attempted murder. They have been arrested in the Interest of public safety and security, and their families have been informed.