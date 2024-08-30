Nabanna march: 2 more held for attack on cops

Kolkata: The Kolkata Police has arrested three more persons in connection with the attack on police during the Nabanna ‘Abhijan’ on Tuesday.



The arrested persons identified as Rinku Singh and Subrata Das were arrested in connection with the case registered for the attack on the East Division Sergeant Debasish Chakraborty who suffered a critical injury on his left eye and is feared to lose his eyesight. After the march to Nabanna rally, police had published several pictures where many people who had taken part in the protest rally were seen throwing stones and brickbats at the cops. Police had marked the persons in the photo whom they were looking for.

Meanwhile, till Wednesday, police had arrested 147 persons in connection with the attack on police. Cops also had requested the common people to inform them about the attackers if known. On the basis of a specific input, on Thursday cops arrested Singh from her residence in Maheshtala area.

It may be mentioned that on Tuesday Chakraborty, Sergeant of East Division Cyber Cell was on duty near Strand Road when the protestors suddenly started pelting stones and brickbats at the cops. The first brick bat thrown by a protestor hit the Sergeant’s left eye. Also, two more cops in the same spot were injured in the stone pelting as well.