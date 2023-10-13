Nabanna asks PWD to expedite repair of Budge Budge Trunk Rd

Kolkata: With a week to go for Durga Puja, the state secretariat is learnt to have asked the Public Works department to expedite the repair work of roads in Bengal, especially at Budge Budge Trunk Road.



The order is learnt to have come after it was observed that several roads remain in a battered condition even as the police are learnt to have already notified the state agencies concerned to get certain roads repaired which otherwise may choke traffic. Nabanna held a meeting recently where it was clarified that repair work needs to be expedited to meet the puja deadline.

It was further learnt that one such road which has drawn the attention of the state secretariat is the Budge Budge Trunk Road. It was ordered that PWD must take up a thorough repair work of that road where several portions have been affected in this monsoon. It was advised that wherever patchwork is required be carried out to ensure vehicular traffic is not thrown out of gear during the Puja.

On April 20, Trinamool Congress’s national general secretary and Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee had laid the foundation stone for the renovation and development of the Budge Budge Trunk Road to provide relief to seven lakh people of three Assembly constituencies.

Abhishek had highlighted that the project will be executed by the Public Works department. The total cost for the project which involves the repair and development of the 7-km long road is Rs 50 crore. He had claimed that once it is completed it will benefit about 7 lakh people from three constituencies- Maheshtala, Budge Budge and Metiabruz. He highlighted that the road from Jinjira Bazar to Bata Morh in Budge Budge will be a five-and-a-half metres wide two-lane road.

Meanwhile, the Mayor of Kolkata Municipal Corporation, Firhad Hakim is scheduled to review the road repair work in Kolkata on Friday. KMC has been using a mix of hot bituminous asphalt modified with plastic waste consisting of polypropylene (PP) for repairing roads. It also has deployed mobile vans to fix potholes. Kolkata Police had also written to KMC for urgent repair work.