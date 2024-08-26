Nabanna ‘Abhiyan’: Cops issue traffic advisory

Kolkata: The Kolkata Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory in connection with the ‘march to Nabanna’ rally by Paschim Banga Chatra Samaj that is scheduled to take place on Tuesday.

According to the advisory, movement of goods vehicles will be restricted on Vidyasagar Setu and its ramps along with Khidderpore Road, Taratala Road, Diamond Harbour Road, Circular Garden Reach Road, Garden Reach Road, Hide Road, Coal Berth Road, Remount Road and all other feeder roads connecting these major roads, including Kolkata Dock, between 4 am and 10 pm. In North and Central Kolkata, movement of the goods vehicles will be restricted on JL Nehru Road, R R Avenue, Red Road, New Road, Dufferin Road, Mayo Road, Outram Road, Khidderpore Road, Hospital Road, Lovers Lane, Queensway, Casuarina Avenue, Cathedral Road, AJC Bose Road, S N Banerjee Road, Old Court House Street, Council House Street, Kingsway. Saint Georges Gate Road, Strand Road, MG Road, Strand Bank Road, K K Tagore Street, Kalakar Street, Brabourne Road and Howrah Bridge during the same time span.

However, the goods vehicles carrying essential and perishable goods like LPG, oxygen, medicine, milk, vegetables, fruits etc are exempted and will be allowed to ply within the regular time frame. The movement of other vehicles will be restricted and diverted as and when needed. These restrictions will be implemented along with the regular restrictions that are already enforced across the city.